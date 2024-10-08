Former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Dame Dash made a really brash claim regarding the legal troubles of Diddy, suggesting that the music mogul spiked wholesale quantities of his Ciroc Vodka. Dash even goes as far as to say that male Hip Hop artists may have unwillingly turned “gay” after unknowingly consuming the spiked liquor.

In an interview on his America Nu Network, Dash said, “What’s crazy to me is if his hustle is putting stuff in people’s drinks, he made a liquor. I mean, that’s the illest shit in the world that everyone was partying and you don’t know what was in that drink.” Trying to bring his claims to context, Dash asked, “If he was — pause — undercover gay, ’cause I didn’t know it, and obviously if he was knocking men out and they were waking up violated, he’s making somebody gay that doesn’t wanna be gay. So I’m like, ‘What was in them drinks?’

Dash also suggests that during this time period of Ciroc’s apex of popularity, Hip Hop’s male figures became feminine. “And then I’m starting to think, ‘Damn, when did Hip Hop start to lose its masculinity?’ No disrespect to nobody, but tough n-ggas started wearing dresses and pocketbooks. I’m just thinking it through — maybe that could be the reason why Hip Hop took a turn for the feminine.” Adding a little humor to his serious allegation, Dash asked, “If homie was really putting shit in people’s drinks and he’s making the liquor… I’m not even saying it to be funny, but they saying he was putting shit in muthafuckas’ baby oil so how could you trust that person to serve you drinks at such a big scale?”

