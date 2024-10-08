Divorce who, what, huh? Looks like Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are actively debunking recent rumors about their potential divorce by appearing together in public.

The often eye catching couple, who married in December 2022, was spotted shopping at a Tokyo mall on Tuesday, just a day after reports surfaced claiming they were headed for a split.

The supposed debunking came after a series of photographs, where the pair looked affectionate. Censori was wrapping her arm around West as they walked and even placing her hands on his face while they were on an escalator. Both were dressed in matching all-white outfits, with West sporting a long-sleeve shirt and pants, while Censori wore a cropped top and ruffled pants.

All these somewhat believable rumors of separation began after TMZ reported that the couple had informed close friends that they had broken up a few weeks earlier. The report suggested that West planned to move to Tokyo while Censori returned to her native Australia to be with family. However, their recent appearance together strongly contradicts those claims.

Anyway, West was last seen solo at a Tokyo restaurant just a week prior, fueling speculation about the couple’s status. But this latest public outing shows that the pair remains together.

To divorce or not to divorce. Who knows.