The seemingly never ending trial of rapper Young Thug continues to make headlines, even during recess. The latest outrageous development involves a former Fulton County deputy accused of accepting bribes to smuggle contraband, including drugs, to inmates. One of these inmates is reportedly Marquavious Huey, a co-defendant in the high-profile case.

Karmen Nicelle Bailey, 31, a former deputy and detention officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, now faces multiple charges. Bailey has been charged with four counts of violating her oath, two counts of bribery, and two counts related to the delivery of prohibited items to inmates without authorization. She was arrested on October 4, 2024.

According to the crazy arrest report, “Ms. Bailey indirectly received money from inmate Marquavious Huey by accepting $500 from Ms. Malissa Huey (via Apple Pay) on May 6, 2024.” Malissa Huey is the mother of Marquavious Huey. The report further stated, “This would cause a reasonable person to believe it influenced her job performance because Ms. Bailey failed to perform the official action of seizing contraband (e.g., substance appearing to be white pills) from inmate Huey.”

The trial, which officially began on November 27, 2023, has been marked by delays, arrests, and other disruptions.

Concerns about the trial’s length have been raised by defense attorneys. What’s wild is Fulton County prosecutors still have over 100 witnesses left to call.

The exhausting jury selection process for this trial became the longest in Georgia’s history, surpassing the record previously set by the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal in 2014-15. It is expected that actual witness testimony will also break state records.

Get this, originally prosecutors planned to call nearly 700 witnesses, but that list has since been reduced to around 200. So far, approximately 40 witnesses have been called, and the state is expected to call over 100 more. Defense attorneys are also preparing to present a significant number of witnesses, adding to the already lengthy proceedings.