Ya’ll remember the late 80’s film, The Running Man? Campy, low key classic based on Stephen King’s book, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, no less. Now, Daniel Ezra has secured a major role following his departure from All American, as he joins rising super star Glen Powell in Paramount’s upcoming remake of the film The Running Man. Talk about a win for Ezra!

Okay, now according to Deadline, Ezra, Powell, and Katy O’Brian are set to star in the reimagined adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which will be directed by Edgar Wright. Again, the film is a fresh take on the original source material.

Get this, Wright’s version is described as “a chase thriller set in a dystopian America in the year 2025,” centering on the character Ben Richards. For the record, that sounds closer to the actual book than the first film adaptation.

Richards, the film’s protagonist, is portrayed as “a desperate man who participates in a violent reality show called The Running Man in order to win enough money to revive his gravely ill daughter.” The plot follows Richards as he is pursued by various hunters, each sent to kill him as part of the deadly competition.

What’s more, in addition to directing, Wright will co-write the screenplay alongside Michael Bacall. Wright will also produce the film alongside Nira Park and Simon Kinberg, with George Linder serving as executive producer.

The Running Man is slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2025. So we have to wait a bit but not forever.

Let’s just say, Ezra’s departure from All American as a series regular marks a new phase in his career, though he will return for guest appearances and continue his work behind the camera, directing several episodes of the series.