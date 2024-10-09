Anderson .Paak Visits Prince’s Legendary Purple Rain House in Minneapolis

Airbnb

Grammy award-winning musician Anderson .Paak made a special stop at Minneapolis’ latest Airbnb Icon, the iconic Purple Rain House, this week. The visit was a tribute to the legendary Prince and his groundbreaking career.

While there, .Paak immersed himself in a reimagined version of The Kid’s world from the 1984 Purple Rain movie. He explored the newly restored home, spending time in the Muse Lounge, and couldn’t resist jamming on the drums and keys. The experience also allowed him to admire exclusive memorabilia and try on ’80s-inspired outfits, including a glimpse of some of Prince’s legendary tour ensembles in The Kid’s closet.

The visit paid homage to Prince’s creative genius and enduring influence on music and culture, with .Paak embracing the spirit of the iconic artist throughout his stay.

