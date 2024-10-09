Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Lil Durk and Record Labels Over FBG Duck’s Fatal Shooting

The Dinizulu Law Group filed a civil lawsuit today in Cook County Circuit Court seeking to hold rapper Lil Durk (Durk Derrick Banks), his record label Only the Family Entertainment (OTF), and several other music companies accountable for the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper Carlton Weekly, known as FBG Duck, on August 4, 2020. Weekly was shot outside a Gold Coast retail store, and the lawsuit also represents two bystanders who were wounded but survived the attack.

The lawsuit, announced during a news conference by Attorney Yao Dinizulu, brings multiple charges, including wrongful death, civil conspiracy, negligence, and failure to render aid. The plaintiffs seek damages not only for Weekly’s death but also for the injuries suffered by bystanders Davon Brinson and Cashae Williams. The suit names additional defendants, including Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment Inc., Universal Music Group Recordings Inc. (Interscope Records), and Empire Distribution Inc.

The lawsuit claims that these companies profited from the violent rivalry between OTF and FBG Duck by promoting “diss tracks” that escalated tensions. It accuses Lil Durk, the head of OTF, and other members of the group, including the late King Von, of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation and violence against FBG Duck, placing a $100,000 bounty on his life. OTF is described as a criminal enterprise that used music and social media to promote gang-related activity.

Advertisement

The suit also alleges misconduct by the City of Chicago, claiming police and emergency services failed to promptly aid FBG Duck, who lay alive for over 17 minutes without receiving medical attention. Dolce & Gabbana and its security firms are also named for negligence, accused of failing to take adequate safety measures.

This lawsuit follows the January conviction of six gang members in connection with FBG Duck’s death. Federal prosecutors linked the murder to a gang war fueled by social media and rap music.

A summary of the complaint can be accessed at dinizululawgroup.com.