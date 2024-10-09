Dionne Warwick Remembers Cissy Houston: ‘I’m So Deeply Saddened’

Legendary Grammy winner Dionne Warwick shared a heartfelt statement following the passing of her aunt, Gospel, R&B, and Pop icon Cissy Houston, who died peacefully on October 7th, 2024, at the age of 91.

“I’m so deeply saddened,” Warwick said. “However, knowing that my Aunt Cissy died peacefully and that she is in a much better place, is a consolation and comfort to me.”

Cissy Houston died peacefully Monday morning in her New Jersey home under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by family, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed to The Associated Press.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat Houston said in a statement.

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Houston gained fame as a member of the vocal group The Sweet Inspirations, singing backup for legends like Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin. The group also collaborated with The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Elvis Presley. Houston’s powerful vocals featured on hits like “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Burning of the Midnight Lamp.”

After her success with The Sweet Inspirations, Houston launched a successful solo career, recording over 600 songs across multiple genres. She collaborated with icons such as Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, and her daughter Whitney Houston. Houston won Grammys for her gospel albums “Face to Face” and “He Leadeth Me.”

Beyond her music, Houston authored several books, including “Remembering Whitney,” a heartfelt memoir of her daughter’s life and legacy. Houston leaves behind a profound musical influence and a legacy of faith.