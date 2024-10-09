Drake Says His Joint Album with PARTYNEXTDOOR is ‘Dropping Soon’

Drake has provided an update on his collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. While on stage over the weekend, Drake stated: “Shoutout to my brother PX, album dropping soon.”

You can see the update below.

Drake CONFIRMS his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR is dropping SOON 🚨



“Shoutout to my brother PX, album dropping soon.” pic.twitter.com/Thxp5Abhku — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 8, 2024

On Aug. 2, Drake and fellow OVO star PartyNextDoor originally announced that they have something up their sleeve. On stage, they announced that they would release a collaborative album later this year. Well, okay, that announcement was long overdue.

Advertisement

Get this: the announcement went down during PartyNextDoor’s concert on Friday in their hometown of Toronto. Naturally, Drake made a surprise appearance onstage and gave fans what they wanted to hear, performing hits and the news of the upcoming project.

Here’s a couple quotes from the 6 God … ”On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” Drake told the audience. “So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.” That part.

So check this out, the show was originally PartyNextDoor’s concert, but Drake being the tour de force that he is, treated the crowd to a nearly hour-long surprise set. As you can imagine most of the surprise set was a medley of Drizzy’s R&B-ish tracks from his chart topping catalog.

If you don’t know Party was the first signee to Drake’s OVO Sound label. The “Recognize” (feat. Drake) artist has collaborated a ton with Drake over the past decade on bonafide smashes like “Come and See Me” and “Loyal,” as well as on Drake’s album tracks like “Wednesday Night Interlude,” “Members Only,” and “With You.” However, this upcoming LP marks the first time the two artists have worked together on an entire album.

ICYMI, PartyNextDoor released his latest LP, “PartyNextDoor 4”, in April. Outside of his recent season of diss tracks and Camila Cabello guest spots, Drake last released “For All the Dogs” in 2023. Prior to that, Drake collaborated with 21 Savage on their album “Her Loss” in 2022.

We are waiting like the rest of ya’ll for this collab but keep that same energy when it drops in case you wasn’t rocking with Aubrey this summer. Just saying.