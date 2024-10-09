feature Her Source Hip hop news New Music

Glorilla Recalls Seeing Rihanna Dance to “TGIF” on IG: ‘People Be Saying That’s My Twin’

October 9, 2024
Shawn Grant

GloRilla is still amazed that Rihanna made a video of her “TGIF” banger. In a conversation with Billboard, GloRilla revealed her reaction while showing some love to Beyoncé.


“Riri [was] asking for the album and dancing to the song,” GLo said. “She don’t be dancing to people’s song. When she did that, I was like, ‘Wow,’ ’cause you know, people be saying that’s my twin. They be hatin’ on me. I love Rihanna. I’m a big fan of Rihanna. I love Beyoncé. I’m the biggest fan of Beyoncé. This was my third time meeting her and she’s always so sweet every time. I love her.”

After the video, Rihanna contacted the Memphis star via IG DM with a playful question. Hmm, about her next project’s release date.

Rihanna kind of had the hilarious audacity to ask, “You got all summer sis! I know dis wild hypothetical, but when the album drop?” 

Fans, being overly sensitive fans, were a bit more concerned with the long gestating drop of Rihanna’s own album, R9, than that of Glo’s debut body of work.

GloRilla’s album will drop on Oct. 11.