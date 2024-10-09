JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Lawyers Shut Down Claims in Piers Morgan’s Jaguar Wright Interview, Morgan Apologizes

And Piers Morgan just found that out the hard way. Jaguar Wright was brought on to Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she spread rumors about the alleged crimes of Hov and Beyoncé. Morgan received a note from The Carters’ lawyers. Morgan said:
And that portion of Jaguar Wright’s interview has been deleted.
Advertisement
You can see Morgan’s statement below.
Beyoncé & Jay Z’s lawyers got Pierce Morgan to issue an apology and retraction on his “Uncensored” show after he allowed a deranged woman come on and spew falsehoods about them.