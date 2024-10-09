Lids and New Era Launch “Reverse the Curse” Collection Celebrating Red Sox’s Historic Comeback

Exciting news for baseball fans! Lids has teamed up with New Era to release the “Reverse the Curse” collection, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Boston Red Sox’s legendary ALCS comeback against the New York Yankees. This limited-edition collection, set to release on October 12, 2024, commemorates one of sports’ most iconic moments—when the Red Sox shattered the “Curse of the Bambino” and made history.

The collection includes four fitted hat styles priced at $49.99, featuring special side patches and premium interior details like sublimated sweatbands and satin linings, giving fans a stylish tribute to the team’s epic postseason run.

The launch event will take place at Lids’ South Shore Plaza in Braintree, MA, at 10:00 AM on October 12, with a live DJ and fresh popcorn to celebrate. Get ready to snag yours online at LHD.com starting October 17. Don’t miss out—this is a must-have for any true Red Sox fan!

Advertisement