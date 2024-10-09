Megan Thee Stallion Dazzles in Miami While Dining at Casadonna

On Sunday, Oct. 6th, rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in Miami while enjoying a night out at Casadonna. Sporting a chic short hairstyle and a striking butterfly tattoo on her upper chest, she wore an eye-catching black button-up top paired with cut-out “M” Mugler leggings, priced at $880.

Megan dined with her celebrity hairstylist best friend, Kellon Deryck, savoring Casadonna’s renowned lamb chops with salsa verde. Following the meal, she took to social media to share her experience, teasing fans with a forthcoming “food review.” Megan’s enthusiasm for her culinary adventure highlighted the restaurant’s exquisite offerings and showcased her fashionable flair, making it a night to remember in Miami’s vibrant scene.