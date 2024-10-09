Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has secured a small victory in the ongoing legal battle with her former personal photographer, who sued her six months ago for wrongful termination and creating a hostile work environment. The photographer, whose identity has not been made public, also claims he was misclassified as a contractor rather than an employee.

A judge in Los Angeles granted Megan Thee Stallion’s request to transfer the lawsuit to New York City, moving the case out of California where it was initially filed. This change of venue represents a strategic win for Megan, allowing her legal team to defend the case in New York, where many of her professional affiliations, including Roc Nation, are based.

The photographer’s lawsuit also named Roc Nation as a defendant, and although Megan’s legal team sought to have the entertainment company dismissed from the case, the judge declined to do so at this stage. Roc Nation, Megan’s management company, remains a co-defendant in the case, meaning they will continue to be involved as the legal proceedings move forward.

While this decision is just one step in the larger legal process, it signals Megan Thee Stallion’s readiness to fight the claims against her and defend her professional reputation.