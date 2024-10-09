Metro Boomin Joins Cody Rhodes at WWE Bad Blood® in Atlanta

This weekend, Grammy-nominated producer and global superstar Metro Boomin made a high-profile appearance alongside “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at WWE’s Premium Live Event Bad Blood® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event, held 27 years after the original Bad Blood show, was teased through a mini-movie style promotion video released by WWE in August, featuring Metro and Rhodes in a stakeout.

The Atlanta legends were joined by fellow hometown stars Quavo and Lil Baby as the crowd erupted with excitement. The night was highlighted by the surprise return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the WWE ring.

Bad Blood is renowned for introducing the first-ever Hell in a Cell match in 1997 and marks the first Premium Live Event in Atlanta since 2022. Cody Rhodes, Atlanta native and current Undisputed WWE Champion, headlined the event by teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Advertisement