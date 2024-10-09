NBA Foundation, Chicago Beyond and Chicago Bulls Expand $1 Million Initiative to Support Black-Led Nonprofits in Chicago

Today, Chicago Beyond, in partnership with the NBA Foundation and the Chicago Bulls, announced the continuation of a $1 million collaboration to uplift Black-led nonprofit organizations creating opportunities for Black youth and communities in Chicago. The initiative builds on the NBA Foundation’s first-ever collaborative grant and aims to expand support for local organizations through Chicago Beyond’s expertise in trust-based philanthropy and the Bulls’ commitment to addressing critical city issues.

This partnership reflects a collective contribution of $1 million from the NBA Foundation, Chicago Beyond, and the Chicago Bulls. Their goal is to reach hyperlocal organizations that understand the specific needs of their communities and are actively providing transformative solutions. By employing an equitable, trust-based grantmaking approach, the initiative minimizes bureaucratic hurdles and offers flexible resources, allowing nonprofits to prioritize their most impactful initiatives.

Liz Dozier, Founder and CEO of Chicago Beyond, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “We are proud to partner with the NBA Foundation and the Chicago Bulls on this shared mission of recentering and uplifting organizations helping young people build their futures. This partnership centers on a commitment to trust-based giving and backing solutions led by those closest to the issues. We’re inspired by these community-based organizations and look forward to providing them with support needed to continue to thrive.”

The grantees in this cohort represent a diverse array of approaches, each aimed at serving Black youth and communities across Chicago. These six organizations include:

The BLOC Chicago : Promoting the love of boxing to provide West Side youth with resources and opportunities.

: Promoting the love of boxing to provide West Side youth with resources and opportunities. Common Ground Foundation : Empowering youth from high-potential communities to become future leaders.

: Empowering youth from high-potential communities to become future leaders. Dion’s Chicago Dream : Combating food insecurity in the Chicagoland area through nutritional philanthropy.

: Combating food insecurity in the Chicagoland area through nutritional philanthropy. Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago : Using the arts to interrupt the cycle of violence among youth and young adults in North Lawndale.

: Using the arts to interrupt the cycle of violence among youth and young adults in North Lawndale. Focus Fairies Mentoring : Supporting young Black and brown women affected by trauma and violence on Chicago’s West and South Sides.

: Supporting young Black and brown women affected by trauma and violence on Chicago’s West and South Sides. Hood Heroes: Equipping youth to do meaningful work in their communities and beyond.

Despite an increase in philanthropic funding for Black communities in 2020, the percentage of funds reaching these communities remains low, typically ranging from 2% to 12%. Recognizing this decline, this partnership reaffirms the NBA Foundation, Chicago Beyond, and the Chicago Bulls’ dedication to supporting Black youth and promoting racial equity in philanthropy.

The Chicago Bulls, known for their Black-Owned Business initiative in partnership with BMO, continue to play a vital role in uplifting under-resourced communities. Through initiatives like these, the Bulls strive to do more than offer financial support by fostering collaboration and development among local leaders and entrepreneurs.

Each grantee was carefully selected by the NBA Foundation, Chicago Beyond, and the Chicago Bulls to ensure the voices of the community are at the center of their work. This new cohort builds on previous investments in organizations like True Star Media, ChiFresh Kitchen, The Evolved Network, and I AM CHI Foundation, continuing to make a meaningful impact across Chicago.