Petition Granted To Seal Snoop Dogg’s 1993 Murder Case

Snoop’s past legal issues have officially come to an end after the petition to seal the records and transcripts from his 1993 murder trial.

Legal documents obtained from TMZ show that Snoop requested that a judge seal the records in January 2024, and his petition was granted the next month.

Back in ’93, Snoop was still a rising star when he and his bodyguard were accused of shooting a man in Los Angeles. Mr. Snoop Eastwood was arrested following the above performance of “Murder Was The Case” at the 1993 MTV VMA Awards.

Advertisement

Following his acquittal, Snoop gave an insightful interview with MTV, explaining how the case changed his perception of life and influenced the content of his music.