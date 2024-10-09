Piers Morgan is providing an update to the JAY-Z and Beyoncé story after he hosted Jaguar Wright on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. The singer-turned-viral personality levied allegations on The Carters’ name.

During her appearance, Wright said, “For four years, I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters.” She also alleged Jay and Bey have numerous victims of assault to their name.

Jaguar Wright tells Piers Morgan that Jay-Z is just as much of a ‘monster’ as Diddy



🔗: https://t.co/RP9mfb7hK9 pic.twitter.com/TZmbtYFOfl — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 2, 2024

After being contacted by The Carters’ legal team, who shut down the rumor, Morgan addressed the viral interview.

Advertisement

“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” Morgan said. “That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

He closed with “We apologize to JAY-Z and Beyoncé.”