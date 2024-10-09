Today, PUMA Hoops unveils its latest innovation: the All-Pro NITRO™ Elite. Engineered to be the ultimate gameday shoe, this new sneaker features all-new dual-density NITRO™ SQD foam for unparalleled cushioning and support during multi-directional movements, plus a breathable mesh upper and high-abrasion sole for quick cuts.
An evolution of the game-tested All-Pro NITRO™ franchise, the all-new All-Pro NITRO™ Elite boasts PUMA Basketball’s most innovative sneaker technology including:
- NITRO™ SQD Foam: Full-length Nitrogen injected foam internal midsole for superior responsiveness and cushioning. A softer foam for cushion is surrounded by more rigid foam for stability.
- ULTRAWEAVE: Lightweight, engineered woven upper with multi-zoned materials for targeted support, breathability and comfort.
- PWRPLATE: Carbon Fiber shank built into the insole for torsional rigidity.
- HEEL COUNTER FORMSTRIP: Electroplated external TPU heel counter around the outside heel lateral stability for explosive side-to-side movements.
The All-Pro NITRO™ Elite drops on October 22. They’ll be available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full size run for $250.
Advertisement