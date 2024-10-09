Rapper Sage the Gemini, best known for his hits “Red Nose” and “Gas Pedal,” is facing serious allegations of sexual assault stemming from an incident that allegedly took place at Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home in September 2017. A woman filed a police report with the LAPD on Monday, accusing Sage of assaulting her during that time.

According to a report from TMZ, the woman claims she initially connected with Sage the Gemini via social media and was invited to Chris Brown’s residence. Upon her arrival at the house, she briefly met Chris Brown before being asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). She has clarified to authorities that Chris Brown was not present during the alleged assault and is not implicated in the incident.

Advertisement

The circumstances behind the woman’s decision to report the assault years later remain unclear, but LAPD sources have confirmed they are actively investigating the claims.

Sage the Gemini, who rose to fame for his music collaborations and high-energy hits, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. As the investigation unfolds, fans and the public are waiting for further developments on this troubling accusation.