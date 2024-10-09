Dame Dash, the outspoken former Rockafella Records honcho, has openly distanced himself from Best of Both Worlds, the 2002 collaboration album between JAY-Z and R. Kelly, citing strong moral objections to Hova working with the controversial, now incarcerated singer.

It all went down in an interview on the American Nu Network YouTube channel on October 7, Dash reflected on the project and emphasized his discomfort due to R. Kelly’s reputation and history, particularly given Dash’s relationship at the time with the late R&B star Aaliyah, who had been involved with Kelly as a minor. The thought of that entire ordeal, now that we know what we know about Kelly is absolutely disturbing.

“It’s morally wrong to do a project with someone that we know raped my girl or raped anybody for that matter,” Dash said, expressing his strong ethical stance against working with Kelly.

Get this, Dash explained that despite the significance of the album, he wanted to distance himself from the project entirely. “I do know when that project did come out, I didn’t want any part of that project. I didn’t want any of the money to go to Roc-A-Fella or me when it came to Roc-A-Fella.”

What’s interesting when you think back, Dash further elaborated that this period marked the beginning of a separation between him and JAY-Z, saying, “It was around the time that Jay was trying to kind of separate himself from us… I wasn’t diluting.” He noted that a mutual friend, Deuce, had also advised against the collaboration, further confirming Dash’s decision to stay away from it.

Check this, we didn’t know but Dash allowed JAY-Z to keep all profits from the album, making it clear that he was prioritizing his moral stance over financial gain. “I had no involvement,” he emphasized, underscoring his desire to dissociate from the project. That part.

Just to remind ya’ll, this is not the first time Dash has voiced his discomfort with working with R. Kelly. In 2019, during an interview with Nick Cannon, he revealed that he refused to appear in any scenes with Kelly in the music video for the 2001 single “Fiesta” featuring JAY-Z.

Here’s the full interview, if you want more details from his conversation on American Nu Network …