Trump truthful? Insert ALL the laughing emojis! Okay, now that we have contained ourselves, the statement went down during a wild interview on the Flagrant podcast, hosted by comedian and host, Andrew Schulz. Former President Donald Trump sparked laughter from Schulz when he actually described himself as, wait for it … “a truthful person.”

“I’m basically a truthful person,” Trump claimed to Schulz and co-host Akaash Singh, while discussing various topics including a claim made by Vice President Kamala Harris that he opposed in vitro fertilization (IVF). Trump strongly denied the accusation, saying, “I’m against IVF … They know it’s untrue. So many different things,” as he accused Democrats and the media of spreading lies about him.

This is funny. We are really enjoying this but it get’s better.

Trump continued by wildly addressing the auto industry, which Obama saved btw, asserting that his warnings about China taking over if the U.S. fully shifts to electric vehicles had been misrepresented. “The ‘bloodbath’; that was about the auto industry. China’s going to take all our auto business if we go all electric and all this stuff. The Head of the Union I said is a fool. He sold the union down,” Trump explained. He also boasted about his support among labor groups: “I’m doing great with it. You notice where the Teamsters like me. The workers like me … Even unions that have never been with a Republican before are endorsing me. I mean, it’s incredible. The Teamsters voted 61% in favor of Trump … the FBI would be in … I think almost everybody would be in favor. But they lie and say, and they know it’s a lie.”

Despite Trump’s claims, Schulz’s amused reaction showed skepticism, especially when Trump avoided directly answering Schulz’s follow-up about what he meant by being “a truthful person.” And amused is putting it lightly.

The discussion, insert more laughing emojis, moved on to lighter topics, including Trump’s reflections on assassination attempts and how he handles public life.

Speaking about a previous incident where he was shot at, Trump acknowledged that “it wasn’t a good feeling” but added, “I have an attitude — it’s interesting. It’s sort of, it is what it is. Does that make any sense to you guys? You do what you have to do.” Trump noted that his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, after the incident drew a crowd of over 108,000 people, emphasizing his belief that it was important to go back.

Yes, Trump was shot. And yes, Trump has the fastest healing ear in the history of humankind.

On a more personal note, Trump opened up about raising his children and teaching them ambition:

“I’ve seen a lot of wealthy families where the kids mostly don’t work out too well. Some don’t turn out to be bad kids, but they end up hating the father or the father maybe wanted him in business,” Trump shared. Reflecting on his own father, he said, “My father was so proud of me. He was a successful guy. But my father wanted me to be more successful. He was so proud of all the things. I wish he could have seen what happened, because we did things. He was just a proud father.”

Proud dad moment from Trump. We’re running out of laughing emojis over here.

Turning back to politics, because Trump is running for POTUS, again, he commented on his former running mate Mike Pence, who distanced himself from Trump in his second run for the presidency. “He and I had a very good relationship,” Trump remarked. However, he criticized Pence for not following his lead in contesting the 2020 election results. “He couldn’t cross the line of doing what was right, in my opinion … I think he’s a good man. I think he’s unfortunately… I wish he would have had the stamina, maybe, the courage, maybe both, to go further because we have to have honest elections in our country and if we’re afraid to challenge an election, we’re in big trouble.”

We’re not going to touch on Pence where his cult, oops we mean followers we’re chanting “Hang Mike Pence” during the Jan 6 attempt to overthrow the government but we will let you see this “interview” for yourselves … Enjoy.