Ray J is back in the chat when it comes to Diddy. It all went down during the latest episode of his show, The Reality Check News, where the 43-year-old weighed in on the allegations surrounding Combs who is accused with all types of heinous acts and is currently incarcerated awaiting trial.

“Diddy was my friend,” Ray J plainly stated. The rising mogul reflected on his personal relationship with the embattled music mogul. He then questioned the nature of the accusations. “What do you do when you’ve never seen all this sh*t that people are talking about? Do you believe it? Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty.”

Now get this, as the discussion progressed, Ray J’s commentary took a graphic turn, particularly as he addressed the allegations that Combs had engaged in non-consensual homosexual acts.

“Do you forgive somebody for taking somebody’s a?” he asked, as an image of Combs appeared during the broadcast. “There’s a lot of people out here taking from people. People are getting robbed of not only their money and their spirituality, they’re getting robbed of their womanhood and manhood. Aes are being taken in ways that nobody can explain.”

Ray J continued in a joking manner, regarding Combs’ alleged stockpile of baby oil and lubricant, humorously announcing his own plans to market a personal lubricant called “Ray-Y Jelly.”

“I see a lot of jokes out there right now talking about baby oil,” he remarked. “Everybody got a joke about baby oil or lube. Is that okay? Is that the message?”

All jokes aside didn’t Ray J say Diddy needed an exorcism after the Cassie video went viral?

From our recollection he said: “And it’s not and it’s not something that ni**as can just take lightly. You cannot do that. Not OK. It’s not cool. Period. [The video] was heartbreaking and shameful and unacceptable I’ve never seen nothing like that. I’ve never seen nothing like that in the history of my life, so that’s a new [one] for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are, but somebody need to muthaf**kin’ perform an exorcism fast.”

Despite the jokes mixed in with his rant, Ray J hinted that the issue goes far beyond Combs, implying that other influential figures in the entertainment industry were guilty of similar misconduct. He suggested that these individuals could soon face public exposure.

“I’m exhausted with the people in this industry that have power who are abusing the power,” Ray J said emphatically. “I can say a lot of names… I won’t today but I will soon.”

Okay Ray J, we hear you. Let’s see what happens next. In the mean time, here’s his interview on his own show. Great marketing btw …