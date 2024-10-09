Drake likes to tell the world how he feels, whether directly, cryptically or on the occasional sneak diss. This time the 6 God, recently opened up about the sting of betrayal from friends during a heartfelt speech at Tyrone “T-Rex” Edwards’ Nostalgia Party in Toronto.

Before launching into a signature performance, the Toronto born star took a moment to reflect on friendships and how they can change over time, hinting that some of his own friends had turned on him.

“My real friends are definitely in the building,” Drake said, setting the stage for a deeper message. He went on to caution the crowd about the inevitable point in life when people you once trusted might let you down. “You’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, switch up.”

Of course, Drake didn’t mince words when describing the potential fallout of such betrayals: “They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you.” He added that this realization is something most people will experience at some point in their lives. “You’ll come to that realization wherever you’re at in life, you’ll probably be there or been there — that’s how life is,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes, it’s you alone with your thoughts.”

Get this, Drake’s reflections come at a time when he has been engaged in a heated rap beef with Kendrick Lamar throughout 2024. Many consider Lamar to have come out on top in the feud, and Drake seems to be using the experience to reflect on how some people, whom he once considered friends, may have sided with Lamar.

ICYMI, Drake made headlines after unfollowing NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan on social media. This came after LeBron was seen singing to Lamar’s track “Like That” during warmups, and both LeBron and DeRozan attended Lamar’s “The Pop Out” event in Compton. DeRozan even appeared in the music video for Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which may have contributed to Drake’s perception that these individuals were “switching up” on him.

What’s more is notable figure Drake appears to have lost trust in is rapper YG. That part. He was mentioned in Drake’s Lamar diss track “Family Matters.” However, YG later aligned himself with Lamar, and many believe YG took a shot at Drake in his song “Weird,” where he raps, “When it’s smoke, don’t ever mention my name.” Sigh …

Anyways, despite these perceived betrayals, Drake has handled the situation with poise. At the end of last month, his brand, October’s Very Own, launched the Hometown Heroes collection, honoring three legendary athletes from Toronto, showing that the rapper continues to focus on his ventures and legacy despite the drama.

Here’s the clip in case you wanna judge for yourself: