The Miami Heat announced Monday that they will dedicate their Kaseya Center court and all future courts to legendary coach and team president Pat Riley. The official unveiling will be held on opening night, Oct. 23, as Riley enters his 30th season with the franchise.

“Thirty years, three championships, countless moments — none of it would have been possible without Pat Riley at the helm of the ship,” said Micky Arison, Managing General Partner in a statement from the Heat. “Pat has accomplished so much for this franchise and this city that it’s only fitting his name is forever etched on the hardwood where every day we will be reminded of his impact on the game and the Heat.”

Synonymous with the Heat’s success, Riley led the team to its first championship in 2006 as head coach and oversaw two additional titles in 2012 and 2013 as team president. His leadership transformed Miami into a prime destination for NBA talent, bringing in stars like Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Jimmy Butler.

“This has been one hell of a journey that Micky and I have taken together over the last 30 years,” Riley said in the team’s statement. “The goal from day one was to win, and win big. We did. We won championships, sprayed each other with champagne, had parades, celebrated on this floor, in this arena, in the streets with our great fans and hung the names of our greatest players from the rafters. Naming the court after me would have made my parents very proud. It is a great, great honor for myself, Chris and my family.”

Since he arrived in 1996, the Heat have won three championships and made seven NBA Finals appearances, solidifying Riley’s legacy as a key figure in Miami’s basketball history. This court dedication further entwines his name with the franchise’s storied past and future.

The HEAT will host the Orlando Magic on opening night.