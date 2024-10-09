USC sophomore standout JuJu Watkins has secured a lucrative multiyear contract extension with Nike, making it one of the most significant shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball, according to ESPN.

Nike officials concluded discussions on the deal, with negotiations led by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Watkins’ team, which includes agent Jade-Li English, head of marketing Eric Eways, and vice president of basketball marketing Brittany McCallum.

Watkins initially signed with Nike in October 2022 while still in high school, and this extension cements her place as a rising star in women’s sports, both on and off the court.

