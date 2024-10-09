West Coast rapper The Game may be at risk of losing his Calabasas home after failing to appear in court to defend against a motion that could result in the property being sold to satisfy a $7 million judgment. The judgment was awarded to Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his dating show She Got Game, who successfully sued the rapper for sexual battery.

Two months ago, The Game was served with a notice for a hearing scheduled on October 7 to argue why his home should not be sold to cover the debt. However, according to documents obtained by AllHipHop, The Game did not show up for the hearing, nor did he inform the court of his absence.

The court’s minutes reflected the missed appearance: “The court notes that the judgment debtor failed to appear or alert the court of the non-appearance.” The judge is expected to issue an order to show cause regarding sanctions against the rapper later this week.

Priscilla Rainey’s lawsuit stemmed from a 2015 incident in which she accused The Game of inappropriate behavior during the filming of the VH1 reality show She Got Game. In 2016, a jury awarded Rainey $7 million in damages, but The Game has long resisted paying the judgment. His failure to appear in court could now result in the sale of his Calabasas mansion to satisfy the debt.

As the legal battle continues, The Game faces increasing pressure to settle the judgment or risk further legal and financial consequences.