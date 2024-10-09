One of Philadelphia’s most beloved ever Philadelphia transplants is joining two or its loudly heralded natives sons for a Voter Registration and Town Hall in the City of Brotherly Love. Allen Iverson headlines a list of names that include Beanie Sigel and Freeway converging on Philly today at the Liacouras Center.

The organization Vote Or Else has been spearheading campaigns to get people

To register and go out to the polls come Election Day. They have also organized this event where athletes and luminaries from the hip-hop community have an open dialogue with themselves and amongst the people where they will speak on the upcoming election as well as issues facing the community they want to see addressed not just by the next President, but by state and local officials.

Advertisement

NFL legend Michael Vick, Nipsey Hussle’s brother and the head of The Marathon Brand and Blacc Sam, broadcasting Hall of Famer Angie Martinez, Killer Mike, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Jadakiss, Icewear Vezzo, and Star of Power Book II: Ghost, Michael Rainey, are among those coming to participate.

“Many of us in the hip-hop community have always been leaders for the Black community in general and it’s only right we come together, start organizing and discuss these issues,” Beanie Sigel said. “Of course everything can’t be solved overnight, but the more we dialogue and build with each other, the closer we get to coming up with solutions.”

Beanie started a journey to get better educated himself and educate others as well when it comes to voting earlier this year. His great friend and head of the organization Mobilize Justice Marvin Bing, urged him to get more involved.

This summer Sigel aligned himself with Mobilize Justice as well as organizations The Black Church PAC and AAPI(those three entities have banded together to form Vote or Else, with anti-gun violence, anti- voter suppression, and anti-Mass incarceration as main initiatives) to get active. Him and Bing helped recruit artists and activist to not just go on the communities and talk to people about the the absolute need to vote, but last month, Sigel was joined by a assortment of Detroit MCS such as Icewear Vezzo and Baby Money as they went door to door in various Motor City communities and registered those eligible to vote.

“I’m not telling people which politician to vote for,” Sigel advised. “I’m telling people they should get informed about candidates’ policies, not just Presidential, but state and local. Then you go to the polls and make an informed decision. You can affect change sitting on the sidelines.”

Sigel and company have already been to Detroit with Philly locked in for today.