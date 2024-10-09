Vehicle Management Solutions Deploys 50 Trucks to Assist Hurricane Milton Recovery in Tampa

Vehicle Management Solutions (VMS) has mobilized 40-50 trucks to assist recovery efforts in Tampa, Florida, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton. This initiative underscores VMS’s commitment to advancing technology in the vehicle management industry while also stepping up as a vital community resource during times of crisis.

The trucks are being used to help local authorities and emergency responders clear roadways, assist stranded motorists, and manage vehicle recovery operations. Kevin Corcoran, CEO of VMS, emphasized the importance of offering meaningful support during disasters, aligning with the company’s mission to leverage its resources for the welfare of communities in need.

“We have always been about more than just business. At VMS, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and when disasters strike, we’re ready to provide assistance in any way we can. Sending 40-50 trucks to Tampa for hurricane relief is one way we’re able to support the recovery efforts and help the people of Florida get back on their feet.”

“This is about more than towing, it’s about using the tools and technology we have to assist communities in distress,” added Corcoran. “Our advanced fleet will be able to navigate disaster zones with precision and reliability, helping local governments restore order to affected areas.”

This effort also reflects the philanthropic spirit of Early Walker, a Chicago entrepreneur and key figure in VMS’s recent acquisition of All Area W&W Towing. Walker, known for his extensive community outreach, has a history of responding to crises both locally and nationally. His contributions, including receiving the President Lifetime Achievement Award from Joe Biden and donating over 250,000 turkeys to families in need, extend to this disaster relief effort through VMS.

“The people of Florida are in need of help right now, and I’m proud that VMS can contribute to those efforts,” said Walker. “We have a unique opportunity as a business to use our resources for good, and that’s exactly what we’re doing by sending trucks to Tampa.”

In addition to providing towing services, VMS has consistently demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. By mobilizing its fleet to aid in Tampa’s recovery, VMS reaffirms its role as a partner to communities during critical times.

As VMS continues to expand its operations, including the recent acquisition of W&W Towing, the company remains focused on using its resources to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by emergencies like Hurricane Milton.