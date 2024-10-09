Ed Wheeler, a seasoned actor known for his roles in Law & Order, Blue Bloods, Broadcast News, and Mickey Blue Eyes, has passed away at the age of 88. Wheeler, who built a prolific career spanning film, television, stage, and commercials, died on August 21 at Englewood Hospital in New Jersey due to respiratory failure from complications of pneumonia. His wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, confirmed the news to Deadline.

Born on February 18, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, Wheeler initially made his mark in the entertainment industry through television commercials. Over the years, he became a recognizable face in national ad campaigns for major brands such as Luvs diapers, Reynolds Wrap, Sudafed, Pepcid AC, and Computer Associates, among many others.

Wheeler’s work in television and film extended across multiple decades, appearing in acclaimed series and films, and contributing his talents to a variety of genres. His work left an indelible impression on both the stage and screen, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

Ed Wheeler is survived by his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, and will be deeply missed.