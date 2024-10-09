Rich Homie Quan’s cause of death was ruled by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as an accidental overdose earlier this month, which was caused by a lethal combo of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine found during his autopsy.
It was reported that food was still in his mouth when he was discovered on the kitchen floor by his brother, Andre Munford, at 3 am the morning before the ambulance was called. Later that same morning, his GF Amber Williams woke up at 11 am and saw that Quan was still in the same position for the past eight hours.
At that time, Williams called 911, and paramedics took him to Atlanta’s Grady Hospital, which is where the 34-year-old rapper passed away. Body footage from police on the date of his death(September 5) has surfaced online, where you can see first responders question Munford and Williams about what exactly transpired before paramedics arrived.
Starting at 4:18, you can see the actual footage from the bodycam of police on the scene
His brother seemed to be able to handle the questioning quite thoroughly, but Williams seemed obviously emotional from the entire ordeal. GOSSIP OF THE CITY says that Munford took some pictures of him with the food in his mouth. APD also told Williams that Quan’s eyes were still open when he was being transported to the hospital.
Police on the scene claim that Quan’s death was suspicious, so homicide detectives were called to the scene.