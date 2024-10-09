In an exclusive sit down with Hip Hop podcast Art Of Dialogue, vocal Brand Nubian member Lord jamar delves into the lyrical content of one of the Notorious B.I.G.’s classic hits amid Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering scandal and says that some of Biggie’s bars aren’t aging well in this day and time.

“Biggie has some of the most out-of-pocket lyrics of any rapper ever and hopefully there will never be a rapper with worse lyrics,” Jamar injected into the convo. “But there’s so much sh*t that Biggie said that people just overlooked at the time and now, when we fast-forward to where we’re at, and hear about all the sh*t with Puff, now, certain things are not aging. It was bad back then but it’s aging even worse.” He went on to say, “I don’t care how good a woman looks, I would never give fellatio to her father because she’s so beautiful.”

Jamar then expounded on an industry rumor that there was a transgender “dude” in the videos for “Big Poppa” and in the bed with Biggie in the visuals for “Warning”. He went on to say that the same transgender was in the “Flava In Ya Ear” (Remix) video dancing behind LL Cool J, who began his verse saying “HeShe!”

He concluded his take on the current climate around Diddy by saying, “With all of this baby oil splashing around, you’re gonna get some on you. If you get some on you, that’s when things start to get slippery.”