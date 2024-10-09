Woman Claims Diddy Used Drug-Laced Oil and Knife in Sexual Assault

Diddy is facing another set of allegations as a woman stated she was attacked by the mogul, a bodyguard, and another person in Diddy’s home.

Speaking with NewsNation, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd states the woman experienced an oily substance being poured over her as Diddy also threatened her with a knife.

“[My client] was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard, and another man,” Mitchell-Kidd stated. “They invited her to Combs’ home and orchestrated this entire situation. The upcoming lawsuit outlines her traumatic flight to safety after that horrific night.”

The lawyer stated the woman thought the substance was acid but was a lubricant, which they believe now was laced with a drug. The woman said her body went limp, and she was unable to resist.

You can see the lawyer representing her client below.