Woman Files Police Report Accusing Sage the Gemini of Sexual Assault at Chris Brown’s House

Rapper Sage The Gemini is accused of sexual assault that is alleged to have occurred at Chris Brown’s house.

According to TMZ, a woman filed a police report with the LAPD over a Sept. 2017 assault. The woman stated Sage invited her to the home, where she had a brief introduction to Chris Brown, followed by a request to sign an NDA.

The woman would state Chris Brown was not around at the time of the sexual assault. The LAPD is now investigating the report.

Advertisement

In response, Sage The Gemini hit Instagram to address the allegation: “i ain’t turning shit off lol only people she not Lyin to is the police cuz they don’t give our careers! #FindANewHustle”