Reports have confirmed that 50 Cent has filed a lawsuit against a famous NYC jeweler for using his name and likeness on social media platforms to sell imitation replicas of his famous pendant.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Hip Hop and movie mogul is suing Maksud Agadjani and his TraxNYC Corp. for trademark infringement and violating his right of publicity. Fif claims that the jeweler is using his images on social media to fool consumers into believing that he’s endorsing the fugazi bling.

Earlier this week, Trax posted a pic of Drake and 50 together and captioned the post, “Yo @50 Cent , you should be a jeweler. Hit traxnyc.com or call 212 traxnyc.” Also, on a TikTok post from this summer, Trax showed off a crucifix similar to the one worn by Fif, saying, “We just jocked your style, I know you watch my videos and now I’m watching your s**t and jocking your s**t just like you jocked my s**t.”

50 warned Trax about his online shenanigans and now the court will be intervening, as 50 is suing the jeweler for $5 million in damages. A rep for 50 told TMZ, “Mr. Jackson takes the unauthorized use of his name and likeness for commercial purposes seriously.”