Alex Spiro, Attorney for The Carters, Says He Sent Piers Morgan an Ultimatum Not a Cease-and-Desist

JAY-Z and Beyoncé received an apology from Piers Morgan over comments made on his show by Jaguar Wright. The Carters’ attorney, Alex Spiro, who spoke with TMZ, gives a bit more context into what led to the apology.

“This was a pointed and formal accusation of something that I felt needed to be responded to,” Spiro said. “I think somebody reported it was a cease-and-desist, it wasn’t that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum. Remove that false accusation or a court is going to order you to.

“I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly.”

Advertisement

You can hear it all from Spiro below.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s attorney, Alex Spiro, says he did not send Piers Morgan a cease and desist… he sent him an ultimatum:



“Remove that false accusation or a court is gonna order you to” (via:@tmz) https://t.co/ilb1aAGh9J pic.twitter.com/dlfjAGn7ZG — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 9, 2024

On “GOD DID” JAY-Z rapped:

I got lawyers like shooters

Workin’ pro bono for him as a favor ’cause I throw them Ms

And Piers Morgan just found that out the hard way. Jaguar Wright was brought on to Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she spread rumors about the alleged crimes of Hov and Beyoncé. Morgan received a note from The Carters’ lawyers. Morgan said:

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were ‘totally false’ and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

And that portion of Jaguar Wright’s interview has been deleted.

You can see Morgan’s statement below.