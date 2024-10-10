Alex Spiro, Attorney for The Carters, Says He Sent Piers Morgan an Ultimatum Not a Cease-and-Desist

JAY-Z and Beyoncé received an apology from Piers Morgan over comments made on his show by Jaguar Wright. The Carters’ attorney, Alex Spiro, who spoke with TMZ, gives a bit more context into what led to the apology.
“This was a pointed and formal accusation of something that I felt needed to be responded to,” Spiro said. “I think somebody reported it was a cease-and-desist, it wasn’t that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum. Remove that false accusation or a court is going to order you to.
“I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly.”
You can hear it all from Spiro below.
On “GOD DID” JAY-Z rapped:
And Piers Morgan just found that out the hard way. Jaguar Wright was brought on to Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she spread rumors about the alleged crimes of Hov and Beyoncé. Morgan received a note from The Carters’ lawyers. Morgan said:
And that portion of Jaguar Wright’s interview has been deleted.
You can see Morgan’s statement below.
