Ciara’s “Goodies” would have been a Brittney Spears banger in an alternative universe. Appearing on the Kelly Clarkson show, Ciara revealed the song was trying to be spun to the pop star.

“I learned about this later, but they were trying to give my song to Britney Spears,” Ciara said. “I know Britney wasn’t the one trying to take my song, because I love Britney.”

Just last week, Ciara has released her latest single, “Wassup,” featuring GRAMMY-nominated rapper Busta Rhymes, via her very own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Written by Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Courtlin Jabrae and produced by J.R. Rotem, the energetic record taps into Ciara’s ATL roots with a current-day Y2K sound.

“’Wassup’ is a fun flex record. It started with a play on words on what we would say when I came up in ATL. “What’s up, what’s happenin?” It’s somewhat of a Y2K moment. I’m tapping into my ATL roots! It’s a song that’s meant for you to have the ultimate fun,” says Ciara. “Busta ‘slaughtered’ the track with his classic, undeniable, and unstoppable flow. He brought pure edge and the perfect energy to the record to take it all the way to a special place!”

Busta Rhymes remarks, “Y’all are in trouble because The Queen CiCi and The Dragon got a Banger!! That’s Wassup!!”

Busta and Ciara reunited on the road this summer for the critically acclaimed OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour alongside Missy Elliott. The tour left both fans and critics raving, Variety praised “Ciara was all sweat and allure,” while Atlanta Journal Constitution lauded, “[Ciara] captivated the crowd with her sultry dance moves and signature soprano.”

Additionally, today celebrates the 20th anniversary of Ciara’s 4x platinum debut album Goodies. A limited edition hot pink colored vinyl, which includes the original album and two bonus tracks, “Crazy” and “Represent Me,” is available now.