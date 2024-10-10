Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz to Host New Tubi Original Talk Show ‘WE GOT TIME TODAY’

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, announced the premiere of its new original talk show, WE GOT TIME TODAY, hosted by sports icon Deion Sanders and Emmy Award-winning media personality Rocsi Diaz. The show, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, is set to debut in November and will feature 20 one-hour episodes airing every Tuesday.

WE GOT TIME TODAY promises a lively exploration of news, culture, entertainment, and sports, with Sanders’ larger-than-life personality taking center stage. Co-host Rocsi Diaz will complement Sanders with her authentic and dynamic presence. Each episode will offer candid interviews with trendsetters, celebrities, and influential figures and vibrant discussions on the latest happenings across various industries.

The talk show aims to deliver engaging and topical conversations, entertaining segments, and playful games. Executive producers for the show include Sanders, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas of Jesse Collins Entertainment. SMAC Entertainment spearheaded the deal on behalf of Sanders, along with Sam Harowitz, Senior Vice President of Tubi’s Content Acquisitions and Partnerships.

“I’m stepping into the studio to have REAL conversations with people from ALL walks of life,” said Sanders. “This show is about tapping into the CULTURE. We’re going to LAUGH, DEBATE, INSPIRE and most importantly, we got time to TALK LIFE into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for THE Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a BIG fan of for a long time now.”

Rocsi Diaz shared her excitement, “I couldn’t be more excited to co-host this new talk show with such a legend. Deion and I definitely have unique POV’s that we’re excited to bring to the table when we interview guests and engage with audiences. I can’t wait to explore everything and have real, authentic conversations that the culture is missing, from fun to serious and like Deion said, you can count on us to keep it 100.”

“We are excited to partner with Tubi to bring such an exciting new show to viewers,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon & Madison Merritt, Executive Producers, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “With the dynamic pairing of Deion and Rocsi and captivating conversations with incredible guests, the series will no doubt be one the audience will enjoy.”

“At Tubi, we’re committed to delivering engaging content that resonates with viewers by reflecting the diversity of our audience,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “WE GOT TIME TODAY rejuvenates the traditional talk show format with a loose energy that showcases Deion’s dynamic personality along with his stellar chemistry with Rocsi. This mix of real talk with the pulse of pop culture is very much on brand for Tubi and we expect it will surely spark conversation.”

Fans can catch the premiere of WE GOT TIME TODAY on Tubi this November, as Sanders and Diaz lead unforgettable weekly conversations with culture’s most talked-about stars. With a unique blend of humor, insight, and celebrity guests, the show promises to be a must-watch for fans of all genres.