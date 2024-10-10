Two years after the abrupt end of Bodega Boys, fans of Desus Nice have something to look forward to. The hood favorite, known for his sharp wit and Bronx-born charm, is making a comeback—this time with a new travel series in the works for Amazon.

According to Deadline, Desus, whose real name is Daniel Baker, is collaborating with Story Syndicate and Amazon MGM Studios to bring his unique perspective to the world of travel. A pilot for the series is currently being shot for Prime Video, marking a significant new chapter in the comedian’s career.

While details of the show remain under wraps, this isn’t Desus’ first foray into the travel space. Back in the day, he appeared on the late Anthony Bourdain’s iconic CNN show Parts Unknown, where he showcased his Bronx roots by guiding Bourdain through some of the borough’s hidden gems. Fans can likely expect a similar vibe in this new series—full of Desus’ humor and no-nonsense takes on culture, food, and life.

Advertisement

The return of Desus to the spotlight comes after a period of mystery and speculation surrounding the end of Bodega Boys, the beloved podcast he co-hosted with The Kid Mero. The duo, known for their hilarious takes on pop culture, politics, and everyday life, called it quits in July 2022, ending a partnership that spanned four seasons on Showtime, years on Viceland, and countless podcast episodes on Complex. The split left fans wondering what had gone wrong, but neither Desus nor Mero offered much insight, leaving the situation shrouded in mystery.

Now, with this new Amazon travel series, Desus is carving out a fresh path for himself—one that allows him to shine solo while giving his fans a new way to experience his humor and Bronx-bred storytelling. Whether he’s showcasing undiscovered travel spots or giving his unique spin on familiar destinations, it’s clear Desus is ready to step back into the limelight in his own way.

As he continues to build his solo brand, all eyes will be on what this next chapter has in store for one half of the once-dominant duo. Fans of Bodega Boys may still be mourning the podcast’s end, but Desus’ return to TV promises a fresh adventure—this time on a global stage.