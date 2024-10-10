Diddy’s Legal Team Request Trial to Begin in April or May 2025

Diddy is attempting to obtain a trial date in April or May 2025. In a new court filing, Diddy and his legal team wrote, “to assert his right to a speedy trial and intends to request a trial date in April or May 2025.”

The message also says the requested date aligns with the trial schedule. Additionally, Diddy is seeking deadlines for pretrial motions. You can see the full memo below.

NEW: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team just informed a judge they intend to request a trial date in April or May 2025 pic.twitter.com/HYGFW7iEun — Cheyenne Roundtree (@cheyenne_round) October 9, 2024

Diddy is facing another set of allegations as a woman stated she was attacked by the mogul, a bodyguard, and another person in Diddy’s home.

Speaking with NewsNation, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd states the woman experienced an oily substance being poured over her as Diddy also threatened her with a knife.

“[My client] was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard, and another man,” Mitchell-Kidd stated. “They invited her to Combs’ home and orchestrated this entire situation. The upcoming lawsuit outlines her traumatic flight to safety after that horrific night.”

The lawyer stated the woman thought the substance was acid but was a lubricant, which they believe now was laced with a drug. The woman said her body went limp, and she was unable to resist.

