Diddy’s Mother and Twin Daughters Visit Him at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center

Diddy was visited by his twin daughters and mother at Brooklyn’s MDC. According to TMZ, the family shared time in the visiting area where they could embrace and have a conversation.

Insiders say the twins made the trip from California to see Diddy for the first time since his arrest.

The visit came ahead of a statement by Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, who referred to his charges as a “public lynching.” Combs expressed her views in a conversation with Page Six.

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice shared.

“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

She added, “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

