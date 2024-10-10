Dinuzzo Talks Producing Viral Hits, Working with JT, and His Influences in the Music Industry

Dinuzzo, the Billboard-charting producer behind hits like Yung Bleu’s “Beautiful Lies,” and Kendra Jae and Saweetie’s “Seesaw,” is making waves in the music world. Known for his versatile production style, which spans R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop, Dinuzzo is gaining recognition for his ability to craft unique sounds that resonate across genres. He reflected on his dynamic approach, “I try not to stick to the same patterns because you don’t want your sound to become too similar with each record.”

As for future collaborations, Dinuzzo has his sights set high. “I’ve been wanting to work with Brent Faiyaz because we have similar but different writing and producing styles, and I feel we’d flow organically,” he said. “And of course, Drake and Rihanna—those are the OGs who never miss.”

Dinuzzo’s inspirations come from legends like Pharrell, whose ability to stay true to himself while making a lasting impact in and outside of music drives his ambitions. He also credits producers Tim and Bob for influencing his sound, particularly their iconic drum patterns.

Looking ahead, Dinuzzo is excited to release his own producer album and build a powerhouse company. His recent work on JT’s solo album, including the tracks “JT Coming” and “Brick Talk,” has him eager to continue shaping music’s next big moments.

In conversation with The Source, DInuzzo details his career and what’s next.

Can you tell us a little about your background and how you got started in music production?

Dinuzzo: Music has been a part of my life since I was a kid. My whole family was into it in some way. One of my earliest memories is of my dad taking my brother and me on road trips to Philly to visit family. He’d bring along a case of instrumentals he’d burned from the hottest songs on the radio, and we’d freestyle the entire trip. That’s really where it all started for me.

What inspired you to pursue a career as a producer, and who are some of your biggest influences?

My passion for producing grew during high school. I was always musically inclined, but I had a special connection with the piano. Anytime I saw one, I’d sit down and play for hours, teaching myself how to play songs by ear or mimicking beats I heard on the radio. One of those was “Grindin” by Pharrell and The Clipse. Pharrell, Timbaland, and Tim & Bob greatly influenced me while I was growing up. I loved the unique bounces they created—it was something unheard of at the time.

“JT Coming” has become a viral sensation. What was your creative process like when producing this track?

The process was straightforward but unique. Shout out to Slab at MMG for the opportunity. I met him in Vegas, and after hearing some of my beats, he sent me songs JT needed beats for. I had a beat from 2021 that he liked, and after replaying the horns from the original “Drop,” I made the two transitions in the track. The rest is history!

“Brick Talk” is JT’s favorite track from City Cinderella. What makes this song stand out for her and listeners?

To me, the track is gritty and raw. From the beat to the lyrics, it’s real trap music. It blends the Memphis, Florida, and Atlanta sounds perfectly—it just never gets boring.

How does it feel to see City Cinderella’s success, knowing that your work on “JT Coming” played a significant role?

It feels amazing to finally have a viral song that I can’t escape on social media. I live in the Ft. Lauderdale/Miami area, and out here, JT is everything. Her music plays every night in the clubs. It’s an honor to be part of both “JT Coming” and “Brick Talk.” I knew they’d have a major impact, especially getting to work with that classic Timbaland sample. I’m grateful to be part of JT’s journey and watch her elevate from here. Plus, shoutout to JT for letting me keep my beat tag in “Brick Talk”—she’s a real one!