District Attorney Declines to Press Charges on Lil Baby Over Vegas Gun Arrest

Lil Baby will sidestep prosecution after being arrested in Las Vegas on gun possession. According to TMZ, the charge levied against the rapper was dropped.

In legal documents, the Clark County District Attorney declined to press charges.

In August 2024, Lil Baby, born Dominique Jones, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, transferred to Clark County Detention Center, and was held on a $5,000 bail. The charge is a felony.

Advertisement

Lil Baby was seen on video in the Vegas club encore being passed a gun. He was investigated and arrested after officers arrived.

Lil Baby’s legal team, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, spoke with TMZ and revealed additional details: “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf, we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

The main issue is a Georgia Carry Concealed permit is not honored in Nevada.