Dr. Dre Sued by Marriage Counselor Who Alleges He Wears Bulletproof Vest Due to Threats

Dr. Dre’s psychiatrist and marriage counselor are suing him over abusive and threatening text messages.

The doctor, Dr. Charles Sophy, stated he provided therapy for Dre and his ex-wife Nicole and served as a mediator through their divorce.

According to TMZ, Sophy stated Dre was getting a run of abusive and threatening texts 14 months after the finalization of his divorce. Dre stated Sophy encouraged a third party to speak negatively on the producer in the media while the divorce was in progress. Dre also allegedly had people visit Sophy’s home disguised as FBI agents.

In texts, Dre called Sophy names and also levied threats like “Make you pay for that.” Sophy states he has now enchanced the security at his home and leaves the home wearing a bulletproof vest and cap.

Sophy is now suing for $10 million and wants an order keeping the legendary producer over 100 yards from him.

In response, Dr. Dre’s lawyer Howard King says: “Dr. Sophy filed his suit only after he failed to pressure Mr. Young into dropping efforts to get Dr. Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence. These claims are set forth in detail in a confidential complaint Mr. Young filed in 2023 with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. That complaint seeks revocation of Dr. Sophy’s license to provide mental health counseling to needy patients. In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while he simultaneously ‘treated’ not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children.”