Music producer Dr. Dre is facing a $10 million lawsuit from the psychiatrist who served as the marriage counselor and mediator during Dre’s divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. According to Billboard, the counselor, Dr. Charles J. Sophy, claims Dre launched a “malicious campaign of harassment” against him, which included violent threats and homophobic slurs.

The lawsuit, filed on October 9 in a Los Angeles court, alleges that Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young) subjected Dr. Sophy to a nearly year-long series of threats and late-night texts following their mediation sessions. According to Dr. Sophy, he had “worked diligently” to help Dre and Nicole Young resolve their disputes both before and during their contentious divorce.

However, instead of viewing the mediation process as an opportunity for resolution, Dre allegedly took his frustrations out on Dr. Sophy. The producer’s anger manifested in what Dr. Sophy’s lawyer, Christopher Frost of Frost LLP, describes as a sustained campaign of “intimidation and violence” paired with offensive homophobic rhetoric.

The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages of at least $10 million, as well as a restraining order to prevent further harassment. At this time, a representative for Dr. Dre has not responded to requests for comment.

This lawsuit adds another chapter to the high-profile legal battles surrounding Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young, which began in 2020 after their 24-year marriage ended.