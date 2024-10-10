Floor 13 Distribution: A New Powerhouse Championing Indie Talent

In an industry where popularity often drives support, Floor 13 Distribution is breaking the mold by championing independent artists and emerging talent. Relaunched in 2024, this boutique music distribution company focuses on long-term artist development, defying industry norms by opening doors traditionally closed to indie musicians.

Since its relaunch, Floor 13 has helped over 150 independent artists secure coveted editorial playlist placements—an area typically dominated by major labels. This exposure has been critical for rising stars struggling to gain visibility.

The company’s diverse roster includes emerging R&B singer Honey Bxby, popular streamer and artist BTB Dezz, lofi super producer Teqkoi, and 3X platinum songwriter and independent artist Bizzy Crook.

Honey Bxby, in particular, is making waves after she departed from Atlantic Records, releasing her new single “Left Eye” under Floor 13. The track is a powerful anthem that delves into the emotional aftermath of betrayal. Honey Bxby’s lyrics vividly depict heartbreak, as she warns a lover not to cross her boundaries. The song’s raw emotion is underscored by a flipped sample from Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm,” produced by Worldwide Fresh.

“Creating ‘Left Eye’ was really dope. I was nervous at first doing another sample, but I ended up loving the record, and I hope fans will too,” says Honey Bxby.

Blending 90s neo-soul with her signature “chaotic R&B” style, “Left Eye” showcases Honey Bxby’s dynamic range and solidifies her position in modern R&B. With its gritty instrumental and passionate delivery, the track is a testament to her ability to turn personal pain into musical power. “Left Eye” is now available on all major streaming platforms.