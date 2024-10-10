Gatorade Signs USC Basketball Phenom Juju Watkins to Elite Athlete Roster

Gatorade officially signed former National Girls Basketball Player of the Year and University of Southern California star Juju Watkins to its elite athlete roster. As one of the breakout talents in college basketball, Watkins will work closely with Gatorade to inspire the next generation of athletes. This partnership includes supporting the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year program and starring in future marketing campaigns.

Gatorade has long been associated with top-tier athletes, and Watkins, known for her competitive mindset and leadership on the court, is a perfect fit for the brand’s roster. She joins a distinguished group of Gatorade National Basketball Players of the Year who have become long-term Gatorade athletes, including Candace Parker, Jayson Tatum, Paige Bueckers, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jeff Kearney, Global Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade, expressed his excitement: “Our Gatorade roster is the most elite in sport, and we’re proud to have signed many of our long-term athlete partners early in their careers. Having a dynamic young talent like Juju join the family is an exciting opportunity to build on the incredible impact she’s already made and leverage our combined platforms to continue moving the game forward.”

Watkins, now a USC guard and Gatorade athlete, shared her excitement about the milestone: “Gatorade has been a part of my life for years, especially after being named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023, so I’m excited to officially be a member of the family. Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a huge milestone for me as I look towards the future.”

With this new partnership, Juju Watkins is poised to expand her influence both on and off the court.