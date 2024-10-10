J. Cole Drops “Port Antonio,” Details Why He Dropped Out ‘Big 3’ Beef

J. Cole has returned with a new single, “Port Antonio,” and yes, he dived back into the Kendrick Lamar – Drake beef that he sidestepped.

In the final third of the single, Cole addressed exiting the beef and said he would not lose the beef.

I pulled the plug because I seen where that was about to go, they wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow/Wouldn’t have lost the battle, dog, I would’ve lost a bro, I would’ve gained a foe, and all for what?”

He also acknowledged Drake did a lot for his career, rapping “you’ll always be my n—a, I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n—a/Fuck all the narratives, tapping back into your magic pen is what’s imperative.”

You can hear the new single below.