Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

J. Cole Drops “Port Antonio,” Details Why He Dropped Out ‘Big 3’ Beef

October 10, 2024
Shawn Grant
J. Cole Drops "Port Antonio," Details Why He Dropped Out 'Big 3' Beef

J. Cole has returned with a new single, “Port Antonio,” and yes, he dived back into the Kendrick Lamar – Drake beef that he sidestepped.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In the final third of the single, Cole addressed exiting the beef and said he would not lose the beef.

I pulled the plug because I seen where that was about to go, they wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow/Wouldn’t have lost the battle, dog, I would’ve lost a bro, I would’ve gained a foe, and all for what?”

Advertisement

He also acknowledged Drake did a lot for his career, rapping “you’ll always be my n—a, I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n—a/Fuck all the narratives, tapping back into your magic pen is what’s imperative.”

You can hear the new single below.