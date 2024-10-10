Kanye West, is facing yet another lawsuit this time filed by a former employee who served as his “director of intelligence.” The unnamed plaintiff, referred to as John Doe, filed the suit on October 10, alleging that West instructed him to spy on the Kardashian family, accusing them of being involved in “sex trafficking.” Didn’t know lawsuits could be filed under John Doe but now we do.

The plaintiff also claims West directed him to hire private investigators to follow his wife, Bianca Censori, while she was visiting family in Australia.

That seems like a long way to send someone to get dirt on your own wife.

Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, West tasked John Doe with investigating the Kardashian family’s supposed links to criminal activities. The plaintiff recounts an incident in which West became enraged after the plaintiff reported a case of child abuse at West’s Donda Academy. In response, West allegedly screamed, “You’re f**king dead to me!” and played a recording of “scary voices,” which the plaintiff interpreted as a threat.

Get this, John Doe is suing for “retaliation and emotional distress,” stating that the events have taken a severe toll on his mental health, triggering PTSD from his military service.

He claims to have suffered from panic attacks and anxiety as a result. In addition, the plaintiff is seeking compensation for unpaid wages from his final pay periods. The ol’ emotional distress. Not a surprise here.

Hired by Yeezy, that’s the company btw, in December 2022 as a “deputy campaign director,” the plaintiff was later promoted to “director of intelligence.” His role included generating media strategies to maintain West’s relevance and addressing issues like recovering lost or stolen items. As of now, Kanye West has not responded to the lawsuit or the allegations.