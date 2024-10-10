Living Legends Foundation Hosts Sold-Out Annual Awards Gala Honoring Londell McMillan, Harvey Mason Jr. & More Industry Icons

image5

The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) hosted its highly anticipated annual awards dinner and gala on Friday, October 4, at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, California. The event, completely sold out, attracted an array of stars from the music, entertainment, film, television, and sports industries. Attendees included Sugar Ray Leonard, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Ray Parker Jr., Chanté Moore, David E. Talbert, Amina Buddafly Pankey, Tanya Nolan, and many more. Esteemed radio personality Skip Cheatham of MAJIC 94.5 in Dallas, Texas, emceed the night while DJ Battlecat set the musical tone.

David C. Linton, chairman of LLF, expressed his pride in the turnout, saying, “The room was filled with legends from celebrities to executives. It’s an honor to bring together the music and entertainment industries for an important cause, benefiting the executives who have contributed so much to the industry and the culture.”

One of the night’s most prominent honorees was L. Londell McMillan, an influential entertainment attorney and chairperson of the NorthStar Group. He was awarded the Kendall A. Minter Entertainment Advocate Award, renamed in honor of Minter’s recent passing. McMillan, a longtime advocate for Black ownership in the entertainment industry, delivered a stirring acceptance speech that reflected on transformative leadership and the importance of Black entrepreneurship.

“I went to law school because I wanted to be a civil rights lawyer,” said McMillan. “I met a gentleman named Reginald F. Lewis, who had acquired McCall Pattern Company, before TLC Beatrice. When I met Reginald Lewis, he asked me ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, I want to be a civil rights lawyer because that is what’s in my heart and in my soul. Reginald Lewis said to me, ‘Young man for your generation, go into business, which will be the civil rights of your generation.”

The gala also celebrated other industry icons. Donnie Simpson, a legendary radio and television broadcaster, received the Jerry Boulding Radio Award. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy®, was honored with the A.D. Washington’s Chairman Award, recognizing his leadership within the organization. Ed Eckstine, the first African American president of a major non-Black-owned record company, was presented with the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award, with actor and recording artist Vanessa Williams delivering a video message from London to congratulate him.

Another highlight of the night was the presentation of the Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award to Gwen Franklin, founder and CEO of B. Lifted Up! Inc. Franklin touched on her trailblazing career in the music industry and the importance of spirituality and wellness in her acceptance speech.

Joi Brown, founder and CEO of Culture Creators, received the first-ever Impact Player Award, while Mike Kelly, veteran record executive and radio consultant, was honored with the Music Executive Award. Chris Chambers, founder of The Chamber Group, was recognized with the Media Executive Award, although he was unable to attend. His award was accepted on his behalf by Vivian Scott Chew, who read a moving acceptance letter from Chambers.

The Living Legends Foundation continues to spotlight those who have paved the way in the music and entertainment industries, preserving the legacy and contributions of Black executives and creators. For more information on the Living Legends Foundation, visit their website at www.livinglegendsfoundation.com.