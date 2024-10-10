Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Anna Wintour to Co-Chair 2025 Met Gala, LeBron James Named Honorary Chair

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that the 2025 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair. According to Vogue, the star-studded event will occur on May 5, 2025, with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, as its centerpiece.

Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the exhibition will showcase garments, paintings, photographs, and more, highlighting the influential style of Black men from the 18th century to the present day.

The Met Gala, chaired by Wintour since 1995, has long been one of fashion’s most anticipated events. The 2025 edition will focus on the enduring legacy of Black fashion and culture. The exhibition will open to the public on May 6 and run through October 26, 2025. The official dress code will be revealed in early 2025, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of fashion and culture.

